ECB stops financing undue bank profits

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Central Bank managed on Thursday to appear dovish, despite increasing its key interest rate by another notch and announcing its first attempt to shrink its balance sheet.

The central bank bumped its key rate from 0.75% to 1.5%, as expected, but suggested further increases may not come as fast as feared, triggering a 1% slide in the euro and lifting bank stocks.

Its main decision was however to introduce less favourable terms for a cheap 2.1 trillion euro special financing facility, the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO), extended to the region’s banks during the pandemic to encourage them to keep lending. Banks will now pay higher interest rates to borrow funds under the facility.

With TLTRO loans available at preferential interest rates, lenders could take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity to book a risk-free profit by parking the funds with the central bank. The hope is that the new conditions will prompt lenders to repay the loans early, allowing the ECB to start cutting the size of its 8.8 trillion euro balance sheet, a form of tightening. Changing the TLTRO contractual terms carries however some legal risks, as ECB boss Christine Lagarde acknowledged. But banks may be relieved that the new terms are not retroactive, as bankers feared.

The expected balance sheet shrinkage has in turn allowed Lagarde to announce that any discussion on the reduction of the sovereign bonds portfolios acquired over the years – so-called quantitative tightening – has been pushed back to December. With a major economic slowdown looming, that may be wise. (By Pierre Briancon)

