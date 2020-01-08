ECB still expects banks fleeing Brexit to meet deadlines: de Guindos

AMSTERDAM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Banks leaving Britain due to Brexit must move enough staff and assets to the European Union by their respective deadlines if they are to retain access to the single market, the European Central Bank's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

"The ECB expects banks to build up their capabilities in EU27 countries and to implement the agreed relocation plans within the previously agreed timelines," de Guindos said at an event in Amsterdam.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.