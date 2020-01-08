Markets

ECB still expects banks fleeing Brexit to meet deadlines: de Guindos

Francesco Canepa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Banks leaving Britain due to Brexit must move enough staff and assets to the European Union by their respective deadlines if they are to retain access to the single market, the European Central Bank's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

"The ECB expects banks to build up their capabilities in EU27 countries and to implement the agreed relocation plans within the previously agreed timelines," de Guindos said at an event in Amsterdam.

