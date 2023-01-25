ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday.

The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden, the ECB said in a statement.

"Some banks supervised by the ECB have subsidiaries in or sizeable credit exposures towards these Member States and carry out a substantial part of their activities there," the ECB said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.