ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 25, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday.

The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden, the ECB said in a statement.

"Some banks supervised by the ECB have subsidiaries in or sizeable credit exposures towards these Member States and carry out a substantial part of their activities there," the ECB said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

