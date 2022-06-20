ECB shouldn’t target spread levels for indebted countries, Kazaks says

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not target specific levels of borrowing costs for euro zone governments but simply ensure its interest rates are passed on to all 19 countries that use the euro, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters.

In the interview, the Latvian central bank governor also backed raising the ECB's interest rates by 75 basis points this summer but said investors shouldn't "get carried away" with their bets on further hikes after that.

Financing costs have surged since the ECB said earlier this month it would raise rates twice this summer and stop adding to the stash of bonds it has bought as part of schemes over seven years to help stimulate economic activity.

Days later, the ECB announced plans for a new market intervention tool after the difference in yields on bond issued by debt-laden Italy and safe-haven Germany widened to levels the Bank of Italy's governor said were unjustifiably high. Bond yields indicate how much a government might have to pay to sell new debt.

Kazaks said it wasn't for the central bank to determine how much a country paid to borrow or to fix its structural problems.

"At the ECB we do not target specific spread levels," Kazaks told Reuters. "But we try to ensure proper transmission."

The ECB said last week it would counter "fragmentation" between euro zone countries with the new tool, which is likely to include fresh bond purchases.

Sources have told Reuters that any bond-buying should come with loose strings attached, such as recipient countries complying with the European Commission's economic policy recommendations.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday that the spread between German and Italian 10-year bonds, currently just over 200 points, should be less than 150 basis points.

Kazaks conceded the recent widening in spreads was hard to reconcile with economic fundamentals.

"The increase has been very fast and fundamentals are unlikely to have changed that fast," he said.

RATES

Kazaks said he would support raising the ECB's rates by 25 basis points in July and 50 bps in September to counter a rise in inflation that has been broader and faster than expected.

"What would it take for it not to be 50 basis points? Inflation would need to surprise me on the low side," he said in the interview.

But investors should not see half a percentage point as the ECB's new default increment for raising rates, Kazaks added.

He also poured cold water on market bets on nearly 3 percentage points worth of ECB hikes by February 2024.

"It (the market expectation of the terminal rate) has shot up in the last week or so quite dramatically," he said "One should be careful about the speed and not get carried away."

The Latvian economist warned about the risk of new supply shocks if Russia retaliates against Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, which could cause food and energy prices to increase further.

