ECB should retain flexibility of emergency bond buys, Panetta says

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should aim to maintain the exceptional flexibility of its 1.85 trillion euro emergency bond purchase programme (PEPP) , ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Monday.

The PEPP programme is expected to wind down possibly as early as next March and policymakers are now debating whether to transfer its flexibility to more standing facilities to give the ECB more leeway in supporting policy after the pandemic.

"We should strive to retain the 'unconventional flexibility' that has served us well during the pandemic," Panetta told a conference.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

