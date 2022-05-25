ECB should not aim to lift policy rate to neutral: Panetta

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should curb stimulus gradually but policy normalisation should not be equated with getting interest rates back to the neutral setting, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said.

"We should avoid the risk of a 'normalisation tantrum'," Panetta said in a speech. "Normal does not mean neutral... normalisation process should not be assessed against unobservable reference points, such as the natural or neutral rate of interest."

Instead, normalisation should be viewed from the perspective of inflation, aiming to cement price growth around the ECB's 2% target, he added.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Andrew Heavens)

