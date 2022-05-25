ECB should not aim to lift policy rate to neutral: Panetta

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

The European Central Bank should curb stimulus gradually but policy normalisation should not be equated with getting interest rates back to the neutral setting, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said.

FRANKFURT, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should curb stimulus gradually but policy normalisation should not be equated with getting interest rates back to the neutral setting, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said.

"We should avoid the risk of a 'normalisation tantrum'," Panetta said in a speech. "Normal does not mean neutral... normalisation process should not be assessed against unobservable reference points, such as the natural or neutral rate of interest."

Instead, normalisation should be viewed from the perspective of inflation, aiming to cement price growth around the ECB's 2% target, he added.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters