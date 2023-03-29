ECB should continue raising rates, but possibly at slower pace, Kazimir says

March 29 (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone has been too high for too long and the European Central Bank should continue raising interest rates, but possibly at a slower pace, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

"We have a baseline scenario that we presented last week, and according to this scenario I think that the inflation we are working with is too high and has been with us for too long," he told a news conference broadcast by the Slovak central bank.

"I personally think that if we do not significantly veer from the baseline scenario, we should not let up, that means we should continue raising interest rates, maybe at a slower pace, but we should continue."

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague)

