ECB should consider targeting inflation in a band: Müller

The European Central Bank should have some flexibility around its inflation objective and could even consider targeting price growth in a band, Estonian central bank chief Madis Müller said on Tuesday.

"One could imagine that under some circumstances we are OK with some flexibility around 2 percent, maybe bigger than so far," Müller told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference, adding that there should be a discussion about a band, as suggested by other policymakers.

The ECB plans a broad review of its monetary policy next year with a particular focus on its target of keeping inflation at close to but below 2%, a level it has undershot since 2013.

