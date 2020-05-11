ECB sets new bond-buying record but yields rise

(Adds detail) FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank bought a record 44 billion euros ($47.64 billion) worth of bonds across its stimulus programmes last week, but still failed to rein in borrowing costs for Italy and other indebted countries, ECB data showed on Monday. The ECB plans to buy at least 1.1 trillion euros of bonds this year to help euro zone governments, companies and households navigate the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures that are pummelling economic activity. But its unprecedented efforts have failed to pay off so far. Despite the biggest weekly purchases on record, including at least 7.1 billion euros of public sector debt, yields on Greek, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish benchmark bonds all rose last week. This showed private investors were dumping that paper despite the ECB's pledge to keep buying it for as long as needed and to fight any sign of "fragmentation" -- code for surging risk premiums for more indebted countries. The ECB has yet to publish an asset breakdown of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), which currently accounts for most of its purchases. Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP PEPP Total May 8 7.114 0.018 1.024 2.575 34.097 44.828 May 1 -0.738 -0.267 -0.231 -0.062 22.092 20.794 Apr 24 9.113 -0.386 -0.010 0.770 26.045 35.532 Apr 17 -2.155 -0.194 1.515 1.381 19.966 20.513 Apr 13 13.396 0.092 1.189 1.573 20.555 36.805 Apr 3 1.070 0.561 0.392 1.955 30.153 34.131 Mar 27 19.983 0.657 1.700 1.285 0 23.625 Mar 20 13.029 0.972 1.301 2.079 17.381 Mar 13 1.561 0.902 0.948 1.877 5.288 ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans) ((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ECB (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.