ECB says underlying inflation has peaked in good omen for future

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 04, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Underlying inflation in the euro zone has probably peaked, pointing to slower growth in other prices too, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

The update was likely to cement expectations for the ECB to halt its streak of nine consecutive interest rate hikes in September as underlying inflation, which filters out the most volatile prices, is closely watched by the euro zone's central bankers.

"Median and mean underlying inflation measures suggest that underlying inflation likely peaked in the first half of 2023," the ECB said in an article published on Friday.

It added that "most" of the measures of underlying inflation that it watches were "showing signs of easing" and the latest reading for July was "broadly in line" with its own expectations.

Even though increases in services prices even accelerated in July, the ECB said its own gauge of the Persistent and Common Component of Inflation (PCCI) "appears to have started to decline for services too".

