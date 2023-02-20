ECB rates hikes to persist beyond March; peak over the summer - Rehn

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should keep raising interest rates beyond March and the rate peak, which should be stuck to for some time, could be reached over the summer, Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn told a German newspaper.

The ECB has raised rates by 3 percentage points to 2.5% since July and already promised another half a percentage increase in March, fearing that stubborn underlying price growth could entrench high inflation.

Markets currently see ECB rates peaking at around 3.7% by the end of the summer, suggesting that investors still see several rate hikes even beyond the already pencilled in March move.

"With inflation so high, further rate hikes beyond March seem likely, logical and appropriate," Rehn told Börsen-Zeitung. "It is important that we reach the restrictive level and then stay at that level for some time."

"I assume that we will reach the terminal rate in the course of the summer," Rehn, considered a moderate on the 26-member Governing Council, told the paper in an interview.

Though conservative policymakers, called hawks in central bank speak, appear to command a comfortable majority at the ECB, doves from the bloc's south are now increasingly calling for more cautious steps since the bank has already tightened policy more quickly than ever before.

Rehn said that underlying inflation remains a key worry as it continues to pick up and it would be "hard to imagine" an end to rate hikes as long as core inflation, which filters out volatile food and energy, rises and remains high.

Although markets are already pricing in a rate cut for early 2024, Rehn warned of the risk of easing up too early and said that rate-cut talk is premature.

Recent energy price falls are positive news but energy inflation tends to be sticky as firms are quicker to raise prices than to cut them, so risks are still skewed towards higher inflation.

However, lower energy prices are a positive for growth, and the euro zone economy could expand by around 1% this year, above the 0.5% projected by the ECB in December, Rehn said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

