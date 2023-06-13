News & Insights

ECB putting pressure on remaining euro zone banks to quit Russia

June 13, 2023 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks have already cut their exposure to Russia quite sharply and the European Central Bank is keeping up pressure on them to exit the market altogether, ECB bank supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Tuesday. "I think that it is important that banks remain very focused on reducing further their exposures and, ideally, exiting the market as soon as they can," Enria told a conference.

"This is a process that we not only praise, but we strongly pressurize banks to perform because there is a huge reputational risk (involved) in continuing to operating in Russia," Enria said.

