ECB PREVIEW: Some uncertainties cleared, a year of transition

LONDON, January 20 (IFR) - After the easing steps in December the ECB is once again on hold for at least another six months. This does not diminish the importance of the ECB meetings until at least June. The focus this year will be on how to transition policy from pandemic related support to one refocusing on achieving its inflation goal. But first the ECB will need to redefine this goal in the strategic review, and it is this that will provide the basis for shifting attention from PEPP to APP. It's a journey and sequencing matters.

The ECB's first meeting of 2021 will be an easier affair with Lagarde likely to highlight 1) that a lot of uncertainties have been cleared (Brexit, US election, vaccine approval) but other uncertainties remain (path of virus, lockdowns, supply/demand shocks); 2) despite the remaining uncertainties the ECB's message will be that its December projections remain plausible provided lockdown measures do not extend beyond end-Q1; 3) FX will be given a small focus but this will remain consistent with the G7/G20 consensus on FX the spirit of which is followed by TresSec Yellen; and 4) while the PEPP envelope can be recalibrated there is no bias toward using the full €1.85tn envelope.

The bigger theme for this year is going to be how to transition policy away from focusing on the pandemic and toward the inflation goal. The path of the virus/vaccine will be important but at the current juncture there is optimism that H2 2021 will look a lot brighter than H1 2021. In the meantime, it will about the strategic review to which the ECB will look to broader communication of its inflation aim, the horizon over which price stability should be achieved, and how inflation is measured. Much of this communication has already filtered through to the markets but filtering it down to the general public remains key.

On policy we will be looking for clues with regards to the PEPP envelope as well as any further tweaks to the TLTRO3. The PEPP envelope and that it does not need to be used in full, was a shift announced in December from the prior ECB communication that the envelope would be used in full. This will become progressively important as weekly PEPP data will likely show greater variability as market belief in an implicit yield/curve control type strategy helps to limit intervention. The recent bank lending survey suggests that further tweaks to the TLTRO operations are likely, but the ECB might decide to wait closer to the next operation before making an announcement.

