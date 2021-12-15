ECB PREVIEW: Flexibility, optionality & no long-term commitments

By Divyang Shah

LONDON, Dec 15 (IFR) - There are going to be many messages at the December ECB meeting but at the very heart is a desire to communicate that policy will retain flexibility, optionality and make no long-term commitments. Updated economic projections, that will for the first time extend out to 2024, will show that while inflation will be above 2% in 2022 it should fall back below target for 2023 and 2024.

Fragmentation risk beyond the end of the PEPP: There will be confirmation that PEPP will end on time, but uncertainty remains as to how to deal with the risk of fragmentation of the monetary policy transmission mechanism beyond March 2022. Two possible options are available 1) the creation of a new instrument/envelope (SMP2) from unused PEPP envelope that could be between €100-200bn lasting until end-2022 that does not need to be fully utilised or 2) a change in reinvestment that would allow for more flexible purchases which could also be used to help GGBs

A temporary APP increase, shift from open-ended: A temporary increase in the APP to €40bn is likely to be announced for Q2 2022 with a decision on Q3 and Q4 to be made in the prior quarter along with no commitment on purchases beyond end-2022. The risk is that the ECB will shy away from proving concrete numbers and simply say that the purchase amount will be decided in March. Current guidance that purchases will "run for as long as necessary" will likely be adjusted to "intended to run until the end of December 2022, or beyond, if necessary".

No commitment beyond 2022: Forward guidance on asset purchases that lasts until at least end-2022 would also help to squash rate hike bets for next year. Rate guidance and sequencing of policy are unlikely to be altered despite the desire of some hawks to tinker with the latter. The ECB will point to the unusually high uncertainty and a desire to maintain optionality focusing on policy next year as opposed to speculating on policy beyond 2022. To appease those more worried about inflation the ECB will probably keep the optionality of hiking rates in 2023.

TLTROs likely left as an issue for Q1: There is a case for longer dated TLTROs to be made a more permanent fixture in the ECB's toolbox. Prior to their introduction the longest maturity liquidity offering was 3m TLTROs so making them permanent would be a valuable backstop. They don’t have to be as attractive as the latest iteration that offer liquidity as attractive as 50bps below the deposit rate. On the day of the ECB meeting we will also have the results of the TLTRO-III.10 operation which will be the final operation in the series.

It's easy to be swept away by the narrative/concern over inflation but for the Euro area the theme is still about a re-anchoring of inflation and inflation expectations closer to 2% as opposed to an un-anchoring. The chart below shows 2-year annual core inflation rate and highlights how the inflation experience in the Euro area is very different to that of the US and UK.

