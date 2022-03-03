ECB policymakers saw rate hike drawing closer at Feb meeting

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting last month agreed that the first interest rate hike in more than a decade was drawing closer as inflation showed signs of taking hold, the accounts of their February 3 meeting showed on Thursday.

With price pressures building faster than expected, ECB President Christine Lagarde walked back on a pledge at the meeting not to raise rates this year.

While such a move is still possible, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown the ECB's plans into turmoil and policymakers now appear to be deeply divided on the appropriate policy course.

"The view was widely shared that convergence to the ECB’s medium-term inflation target was no longer a distant prospect, thus making the fulfilment of the forward guidance criteria more likely within a shorter time span," the ECB said in its account of the meeting.

The bank's dilemma is clear.

Inflation soared to a record high 5.8% last month, nearly three times its target, and it go much higher in the coming months as oil and gas prices soar.

Labour markets are also tightening faster than projected, suggesting that wage pressures could soon kick in, exacerbating the ECB's inflation troubles.

But high energy costs will sap consumer spending power and weigh on investment, deducting from growth and ultimately weighing on prices in the medium term, a time horizon more relevant for ECB policy.

The war is also creating financial market uncertainty and policy tightening could add to volatility.

Still, even if not at its next meeting on March 10, the ECB is likely to curb support as underlying price growth is also building, suggesting that inflation is likely to be more durable than thought even just weeks ago.

After overshooting its target in both 2021 and 2022, the ECB will be under pressure to rein in price growth if projections for next year also start to indicate rapid inflation.

"A scaling-back of monetary accommodation should commence, in line with the established forward guidance on sequencing," the ECB said in the account of the February meeting.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

