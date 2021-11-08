ECB policy tightening now would be counterproductive: Lane

High euro zone inflation is temporary and underlying price pressures are still weak, so tightening monetary policy now would be counterproductive, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

"Despite the high current inflation rate, the analysis indicating that the euro area is still confronted with weak medium-term inflation dynamics remains compelling," Lane said in a speech.

"Given our assessment that the medium-term inflation trajectory remains below our 2% target, it would be counter-productive to tighten monetary policy at the current juncture," he added.

