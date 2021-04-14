ECB policy should remain accommodative in coming years, Villeroy tells BBG

Adds quote

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary policy should remain accommodative in coming years, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Villeroy, who is also Bank of France governor, also told Bloomberg TV that inflation at 2% was a target but not a ceiling.

"Obviously our monetary policy should remain accommodative for the years to come. But our combination of instruments could evolve", Villeroy said.

Villeroy on Tuesday said that the ECB should spell out its tolerance for overshooting its inflation target.

