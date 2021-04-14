ECB policy should remain accomdative in coming years, Villeroy tells Bloomberg TV

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary policy should remain accomdative in coming years, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Villeroy, who is also Bank of France governor, also told Bloomberg TV that inflation at 2% was a target but not a ceiling.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

