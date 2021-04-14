ECB policy should remain accomdative in coming years, Villeroy tells Bloomberg TV

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

The European Central Bank's monetary policy should remain accomdative in coming years, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's monetary policy should remain accomdative in coming years, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

Villeroy, who is also Bank of France governor, also told Bloomberg TV that inflation at 2% was a target but not a ceiling.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More