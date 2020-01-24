ECB policy is not on 'autopilot', Lagarde on Bloomberg TV

It is ridiculous to believe the European Central Bank's policy is on auto-pilot and that it won't change until a year-long review of the ECB's strategy is completed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.
