ECB policy is effective, markets believe in target: Lane

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policy is effective and investors appear to maintain confidence that the bank will get inflation back to the 2% target relatively quickly, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Monday.

"Everything we see tells us that monetary policy is working, the transmission is essentially predictable and effective," Lane told a conference in Vienna.

"Markets essentially believe that inflation will come back to 2% in a timely matter; not overnight, but within the foreseeable future," he added.

