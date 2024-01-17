News & Insights

ECB on track but job not done: Lagarde

January 17, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is on track to get inflation back to its 2% target but victory has not yet been won, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Bloomberg TV in Davos on Wednesday.

Lagarde said it would be in the "late spring" when the ECB gets data from this year's collective wage agreements which could then give it a good idea of where household incomes and therefore inflation is going.

She declined to push back on market bets for six rate cuts this year but said that if investors are mispricing its future moves, that could be counterproductive to the fight against inflation.

