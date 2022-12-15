ECB nudges up UniCredit's mininum capital threshold

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has increased the amount of capital UniCredit CRDI.MI is required to hold against its assets by raising the minimum core threshold to 9.20% from 9.03%, Italy's second-biggest bank said on Thursday.

That reflects an increase of a quarter of a percentage point in so-called Pillar 2 guidance, a bank-specific recommendation set by the ECB in addition to lenders' binding capital requirements to make sure they can weather stress.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)

