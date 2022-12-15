ECB nudges up UniCredit's mininum capital threshold

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

December 15, 2022 — 03:29 am EST

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has increased the amount of capital UniCredit CRDI.MI is required to hold against its assets by raising the minimum core threshold to 9.20% from 9.03%, Italy's second-biggest bank said on Thursday.

That reflects an increase of a quarter of a percentage point in so-called Pillar 2 guidance, a bank-specific recommendation set by the ECB in addition to lenders' binding capital requirements to make sure they can weather stress.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Jason Neely)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.