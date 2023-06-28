News & Insights

ECB not seeing enough sign of drop in core inflation: Lagarde

June 28, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

SINTRA, Portugal, June 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is still not seeing enough evidence that underlying inflation has turned a corner and is on a downward path, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"We are not seeing enough tangible evidence of the fact that underlying inflation, particularly domestic prices, are stabilising and moving down," Lagarde told the ECB Forum on Central Banking.

The ECB often cites the need for a decisive drop in underlying inflation as a key criteria for stopping rate hikes.

