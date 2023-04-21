ECB not returning to forward guidance for a while: de Guindos

MADRID, April 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is unlikely to return to providing guidance on its next policy moves given the uncertainty in the outlook, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

"I believe that the current approach will be maintained for a few months until the evolution of inflation and the effects of our measures become clearer," de Guindos said in Madrid.

He added that underlying inflation, the bank's chief focus in recent months, will come down but it is proving sticky and needs to come down from rather high levels.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo Gonzalez, writing by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)

