ECB not pre-committed to raise rates by 75 bps again, De Cos says

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 11, 2022 — 11:44 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has not pre-committed to make another 75 basis-point increase at its next policy meeting, policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday.

"The fact that we have raised rates by 75 basis points ... does not mean that this will be the future pattern, it will depend on the data," De Cos said.

The ECB has been raising its rates at record speed but it is still buying bonds to replenish its 5-trillion-euro ($5.07 trillion) stimulus portfolio, which has a dampening impact on long-term bond yields.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Andrei Khalpi)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.