ECB must step up efforts to 'green' its stock of bonds, Schnabel says

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must step up its efforts to make its massive stock of bonds more climate-friendly, even as it shrinks its balance sheet to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Tuesday.

"We therefore need to move from a flow-based to a stock-based tilting approach for our corporate bond portfolio," she told an event organised by the Swedish Riksbank. "This means that, absent any reinvestments, actively reshuffling the portfolio towards greener issuers would need to be considered."

She cited two options: buying more bonds from international agencies or reshuffling government bond holdings in favour of green bonds.

