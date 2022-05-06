ECB must quickly raise key rates, says head of Germany's Ifo institute

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The European Central Bank must quickly raise interest rates in line with the United States, given high inflation in the euro zone, the head of Germany's Ifo institute told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must quickly raise interest rates in line with the United States, given high inflation in the euro zone, the head of Germany's Ifo institute told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

"The U.S. interest rate hike leads to an appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the euro, which increases inflationary pressure in Europe," Ifo head Clemens Fuest said, according to an advance copy of the newspaper, published on Friday. "In this respect, there is some pressure for the ECB to follow."

While in the United States, economic policy affects inflation more than in Europe, where energy prices play a greater role, "that does not change the fact that the ECB also has to act," said Fuest.

(Writing by Dorothee Babeck and Miranda Murray; Editing by William Mallard)

((Dorothee.Babeck@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33698 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters