ECB must nip fragmentation risk in the bud, Lagarde says

Adds detail

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must nip the risk of financial fragmentation between euro countries in the bud, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, referring to spreads in borrowing costs.

The ECB decided in an emergency meeting last week to temper the rise in borrowing costs on the bloc's southern rim and to devise a new instrument that could limit the divergence in bond yields of various members.

"You have to kill it in the bud," she told European lawmakers. "You don't want to let the fragmentation risk happen (and) hamper the transmission of monetary policy."

Lagarde, however, declined to discuss the specific design of the ECB's new tool or the conditions that would warrant its use.

The ECB's move comes after it flagged a string of interest rate increases over the coming months to temper inflation, pushing borrowing costs to multi-year highs for all member states.

Ten-year Italian bond yields were about 200 basis points over their German counterpart IT10DE10=RR on Monday, a drop compared to 250 basis points a week ago but a level still deemed too high by Italy's central bank chief.

Reaffirming rate hike plans, Lagarde said that interest rates will increase by 25 basis points next months and a greater margin in September if the inflation outlook fails to increase.

Beyond September, a "gradual but sustained" increase in interest rates will be appropriate, Lagarde added.

While higher borrowing costs could slow growth and the ECB must be attentive to the risk of triggering a recession, its projections anticipate continued growth, Lagarde added.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi, editing by Deepa Babington)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.