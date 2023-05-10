News & Insights

ECB must be 'extremely attentive' to wages, Lagarde says

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

May 10, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must be "extremely attentive" to factors that may fuel inflation further, such as wage growth, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"(The ECB must) be extremely attentive to those potential risks ... in particular, in relation to wage increases in various European countries," Lagarde told Japanese daily Nikkei.

