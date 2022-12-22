ECB might raise interest rates at current pace for a while - ECB's de Guindos

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank might raise interest rates at its current pace for a period of time to curb inflation, said Vice-President Luis de Guindos.

"If we do nothing, the situation would be worse because inflation is one of the factors behind the current recession," he said in an interview with Le Monde paper published on Thursday.

"I am concerned that markets could underestimate the persistence of inflation," he said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.