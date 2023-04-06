ECB may need to raise rates again in May - Lane

FRANKFURT, April 6 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to raise interest rates again in May if the economy and inflation continue to develop along the path seen in its March economic projections, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told the Cyprus News Agency.

"If the baseline we developed before the banking stress holds up, it will be appropriate to have a further increase in May," Lane was quoted on Thursday as saying.

"However, we need to be data-dependent about the assessment of whether that baseline still holds true at the time of our May meeting."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

