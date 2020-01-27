ECB may be fuelling bubbles, risking fresh crisis: Mersch

The European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy may be fuelling asset bubbles, which may in turn trigger future crises, ECB board member Yves Mersch said on Monday, providing an unusually stark warning about the risks of ultra low rates.
