ECB makes it up to Germany with oversized bond buys

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank scooped up an oversized amount of German bonds in the last two months, taking advantage of ebullient debt markets to reduce the pace of buying in Italy and France, ECB data showed on Monday.

The ECB had focused its purchases on debt-laden countries struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year but it was now starting to rebalance its buys, which are supposed to mirror the size of each country's economy and population.

It bought 55.9 billion euros of German public sector bonds under its two stimulus programmes in October and November, or 10.6 billion euros more than the country's quota according to Reuters' calculation.

By contrast, the ECB underbought French government bonds by 7.4 billion euros and Italian bonds by 5.6 billion euros.

The ECB is expected to extend its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme and its now regular Asset Purchase Programme on Thursday to keep borrowing costs ultra-low for governments, companies and households in the euro zone.

The following table details the ECB’s purchases in the Public Sector Purchase Programme (PSPP), Asset Backed Securities Programme (ABS), Covered Bond Purchase Programme 3 and its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) over the past eight weeks. The total represents the purchases in the five purchase programmes. PEPP was launched in March 2020.

All figures are in billions of euros.

Reference Date PSPP ABS Covered bonds CSPP PEPP Total

Dec 4 8.183 -0.083 0.436 1.984 21.343 31.863

Nov 27 -1.093 0.257 -1.318 1.222 15.681 14.749

Nov 20 10.016 0.338 1.264 0.939 19.185 31.742

Nov 13 8.293 0.240 0.249 0.984 20.065 29.831

Nov 6 2.725 0.016 0.297 1.743 14.018 18.799

Oct 30 -0.477 0.228 -1.537 1.807 10.770 10.791

Oct 23 6.733 -0.206 0.722 2.208 16.264 25.721

Oct 16 -1.883 0.222 -0.081 2.137 15.858 16.253

Oct 9 10.476 -0.008 0.061 0.240 13.425 24.194

