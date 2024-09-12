ECB Lowers Deposit Rate to 3.5% Amid Weak Economic Outlook

The European Central Bank (ECB) cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5% in a move widely anticipated by markets as inflation in the eurozone recedes towards the ECB's 2% target. This is the second rate cut this year, and ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized that future monetary decisions will remain data-dependent, with no predetermined path for further cuts. The ECB's decision comes as the eurozone economy faces growing headwinds, with weak consumer demand and sluggish manufacturing contributing to a downward revision in growth forecasts for the coming years.





While inflation has eased, the ECB remains cautious about the risks that remain, particularly in the services sector where price growth remains elevated. Lagarde highlighted that wage growth remains high, although overall labor cost growth is moderating. The ECB also reduced two additional interest rates by 60 basis points, though these changes are seen as part of a longer-term strategy with limited immediate effects. The ECB’s actions come ahead of anticipated rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the U.S. and the Bank of England.





Market Overview:





ECB cut its key deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%, as expected.



The eurozone economy is struggling with weak demand, prompting downward revisions to growth forecasts.



Markets expect an additional quarter-point cut by year-end, with a less than 50% chance of another such move.



Key Points:



ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized that future rate decisions will be data-driven, with no predetermined path for cuts.



While inflation is easing, risks remain in the services sector, where price growth continues.



The ECB also reduced two other interest rates by 60 basis points as part of a longer-term strategy.



Looking Ahead:



Analysts expect the ECB to continue cutting rates through 2025, with cuts anticipated each quarter until the deposit rate reaches 2%.



The eurozone economy faces sluggish growth, and the ECB's future decisions will depend on inflation data and economic performance.



The Federal Reserve and Bank of England are also expected to begin cutting rates soon, adding further complexity to global monetary policy dynamics.



The ECB’s latest rate cut underscores the central bank’s focus on balancing inflation management with the realities of a sluggish eurozone economy. As inflation eases closer to the 2% target, concerns about weak growth remain front and center, prompting further caution among ECB officials. With markets pricing in additional cuts, and other major central banks poised to act, the eurozone’s economic outlook will remain closely tied to how effectively monetary policy adjustments can support growth without sparking inflationary pressures.As the ECB navigates the challenges of economic uncertainty, analysts expect further rate reductions throughout 2025. The trajectory of inflation, alongside the impact of weaker consumer demand, will continue to shape the ECB’s policy path in the coming quarters.

