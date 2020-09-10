ECB looking at pros and cons of digital euro

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published

The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is exploring the pros and cons of introducing a digital euro to complement cash and will publish its findings in the coming weeks, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"We are exploring the benefits, risks and operational challenges of doing so," Lagarde told a Bundesbank conference.

"The findings of a Eurosystem taskforce are expected to be presented to the public in the coming weeks, followed by the launch of a public consultation."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Chris Reese)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More