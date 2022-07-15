ECB likely to raise rates 25 bps next week, 50 bps in September -Rehn

HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will next week likely raise interest rates by 25 basis points, Finnish ECB policy maker Olli Rehn said in a panel discussion on Friday.

In September, the bank is likely to raise rates again by 50 basis points, he added.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.