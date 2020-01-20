ECB lending rules must cover climate risk, Villeroy says

The European Central Bank should build climate risk into its lending rules and economic models rather than just gobble up green bonds in its multi-trillion-euro purchase scheme, French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.
