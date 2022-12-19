ECB is not planning to change its 2% mid-term price stability goal, De Guindos says

December 19, 2022 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is not planning to change its mid-term price stability goal and will stick to its 2% target, ECB's Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

"I can say that we are not going to review it, even less so when our inflation is at 10%," De Guindos said at an event in Madrid.

"It would send a message that would generate a lot of uncertainty and central banks rely on their credibility (...) that is the last thing we should do," he said.

