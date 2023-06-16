ECB Hikes Rates to Highest in 22 Years: ETFs to Play

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it raised its main rate by 25 basis points to 3.5%. The decision marks a continuation of the rate-raising cycle initiated by the ECB in July 2022, aimed at curbing the record-high inflation rampant across the region.

Despite a faster-than-expected cooling in prices, with May's headline inflation reported at 6.1% and core inflation — excluding volatile items — at 5.3%, these figures significantly overshoot the ECB’s target of 2% headline inflation.

Uncertainty Regarding Future Moves

Although the market widely expected Thursday’s decision, uncertainty looms large regarding the future trajectory of ECB's rate policy beyond summer. Even amid cooling inflation, the ECB raised its headline and core expectations for this and the upcoming year. The bank now predicts headline inflation at 5.4% this year, 3% in 2024, and 2.2% in 2025.

Bearish Outlook for Growth

In contrast, the ECB revised its growth projections downward to 0.9% for this year and 1.5% in 2024, as compared to the previous estimates of a GDP growth rate of 1% this year and 1.6% in 2024. This more pessimistic outlook reflects heightened concerns over the region's economic performance.

Market Reactions and International Comparisons

The Euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar, and European bond yields increased following the announcement. This came in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's decision to maintain rates, hinting at the decoupling monetary policies of these significant economic players.

No Pause in Sight

Market players have been speculating whether the ECB will conclude its rate-hiking cycle when its deposit rate reaches 3.75 or 4%. Given the technical recession in the 20-member area in the first quarter of this year, this question gains prominence. However, ECB officials have indicated that controlling inflation is more critical than avoiding an economic slowdown.

Against this uncertain scenario, betting on some Europe ETFs, braving the series of rate hikes and high inflation, could be an intriguing idea. Some of these ETFs have lower P/E than the S&P 500-based ETF SPY (i.e., 17.86X).

ETFs in Focus

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF ( EUDV ) – Up 13.9% YTD; P/E: 19.83X

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( EUDG ) – Up 12.5% YTD; P/E: 15.66X

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF ( EZU ) – Up 13.2% YTD; P/E: 13.23X

iShares Europe ETF ( IEV ) – Up 13.3% YTD; P/E: 13.67X

iShares MSCI Germany ETF ( EWG ) – Up 18.6% YTD; P/E: 12.93X

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares Europe ETF (IEV): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth ETF (EUDG): ETF Research Reports

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.