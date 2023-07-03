News & Insights

Markets

ECB has way to go with rate hikes, Nagel says

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 03, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has a way to go in raising interest rates and it should also shrink its balance sheet in the coming years, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday.

"The way I see it, we still have a way to go," Nagel, the Bundesbank's President, told a financial event.

He added he advocated "that the balance sheet of the Eurosystem be significantly reduced in the coming years" after years of expansion through massive bond purchase and loans to banks.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.