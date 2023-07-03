ECB has way to go with rate hikes, Nagel says

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has a way to go in raising interest rates and it should also shrink its balance sheet in the coming years, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Monday.

"The way I see it, we still have a way to go," Nagel, the Bundesbank's President, told a financial event.

He added he advocated "that the balance sheet of the Eurosystem be significantly reduced in the coming years" after years of expansion through massive bond purchase and loans to banks.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

