ECB has central banking’s hardest juggling act

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global central bankers face the challenge of curbing high inflation without stifling growth. That’s hard enough. But European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has an extra ball to juggle. She must also ensure the differences in bond yields between euro zone countries don’t widen to levels that undermine monetary policy, or even pose an existential threat to the single currency. Her various goals may become incompatible.

Euro zone bond yields leapt after Lagarde earlier this month opened the door to a rate rise this year. Particularly big swings in southern European debt mean the spread between German and Italian 10-year government bonds has widened nearly 40 basis points this year to around 170 basis points, the most since July 2020. That’s mainly because the ECB plans to stop buying bonds before it raises rates: the sooner it wants to hike, the sooner it must halt purchases.

If yield gaps were to keep rising, weaker economies like Italy or Spain would suffer and investors might even start to doubt some governments’ ability to repay debt. Yet Pictet’s Frederik Ducrozet reckons the spread between Italian and German bonds would need to reach some 250 basis points before the ECB starts to become concerned. Lagarde herself has said she has the tools to respond if needed.

TOOLKIT

The Frenchwoman does have options. Even after a pandemic-era bond buying programme winds up, proceeds of maturing bonds will be reinvested. Citi analysts estimate about 20 billion euros per month could therefore be deployed to cap southern European bond yields. But this may be too little to combat a blowout of the sort seen in 2020, or the 2012 euro zone sovereign debt crisis. If so, Lagarde could dust off a purchase plan, called Outright Monetary Transactions, conjured up by her predecessor Mario Draghi. Yet the reform strings attached to that programme may prove unpalatable to governments. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane may therefore need to come up with another scheme that both helps weaker sovereigns and doesn’t break the ECB’s rules against funding governments.

Any new cunning schemes would, however, face a fundamental problem. High inflation requires the central bank to tighten monetary policy. Rate hikes, no matter how gradual, would be at odds with bond purchases, which are effectively a loosening of policy. That’s in contrast to the past decade, when inflation was too low and bond purchases could be justified as a way of nurturing price pressures as well as reining in yield spreads.

Granted, a sharp widening in bond yield spreads might hurt growth in southern euro zone countries, and automatically depress inflation. But that presumes the global forces that have contributed to higher consumer prices, such as supply chain distortions and elevated energy costs, disappear. It also assumes that wages won’t rise more rapidly to catch up with inflation, especially in stronger economies like Germany.

If such assumptions prove right and current price pressures ease, the ECB may yet avoid having to choose between curbing inflation and controlling yield spreads. If not, these two goals will become incompatible as never before.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The yield premium that 10-year Italian government bonds offer over their German counterparts rose on Feb. 14 to 170 basis points, the most since July 2020.

- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Feb. 3 that the ECB had the tools to respond to yield spread widening if necessary.

- “We are not seeing any such development and while yields have moved up, spreads have not widened in any significant manner,” she told a news conference. “We very much look into these matters very carefully. We have no reason to believe that it is going to be different. If it was, we are obviously going to respond, and we have all the tools, all the instruments and the adequate flexibility if it is justified.”

(Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic)

