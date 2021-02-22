ECB growing uneasy over recent rise in yields

Adds detail

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "closely monitoring" the recent rise in government bond yields, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, the clearest sign yet that policymakers are becoming uncomfortable with the recent surge in borrowing costs.

Euro zone bond yields have risen since the start of the year, mirroring a similar move in U.S. Treasuries. The ECB has so far played down these moves, arguing that financing conditions remain favourable and that nominal yields are not necessarily an appropriate benchmark.

But real, or inflation-adjusted, yields have also started to rise in recent days, fuelling some market speculation that the ECB may have to intervene, first verbally, then by stepping up bond purchases.

"Risk-free overnight indexed swap rates and sovereign yields are particularly important, because they are good early indicators of what happens at downstream stages of monetary policy transmission," Lagarde said in a speech.

"Accordingly, the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields," she said.

Lagarde also reaffirmed the ECB's pledge to preserve favourable financing during the pandemic. That commitment involved a focus on the entire chain of policy transmission, from risk-free rates to government borrowing costs, capital markets, and bank lending for firms and households.

Ten-year German government bond yields DE10YT=RR, a benchmark for the euro zone, were around -0.33%, up from around -0.58% at the start of the year.

Inflation-linked German government bonds with the same maturity offered a yield of -1.30%, after trading as low as -1.66% in early February.

