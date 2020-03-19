ECB gives banks 115 bln euros in ultra-cheap loans

Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The European Central Bank allotted 115.0 billion euros ($124 billion) in a three-year long-term lending facility on Thursday in the first tender since it eased terms to induce commercial banks to borrow.

Facing a deep recession and a market meltdown, the ECB last week decided to give banks access to more funds in its targeted longer-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) and also cut the interest rate to as low as minus 0.75%, essentially paying lenders to take the money if they loaned on to the real economy.

The 115 billion euro take-up comes after banks said they would repay 92.6 billion euros worth of an previous TLTRO facility early.

($1 = 0.9260 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Jason Neely)

