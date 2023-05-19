News & Insights

ECB eyes tighter capital ratios for banks with lots of uninsured deposits-paper

Credit: REUTERS/HEIKO BECKER

May 19, 2023 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering additional capital requirements for lenders with a high share of deposits that exceed the 100,000 euros ($110,000) threshold above which they are no longer insured, Italian daily MF reported.

The additional capital demands would target banks which have the deposits above that level concentrated with few clients, the paper said. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.