ECB eyes tighter capital ratios for banks with lots of uninsured deposits-paper

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering additional capital requirements for lenders with a high share of deposits that exceed the 100,000 euros ($110,000) threshold above which they are no longer insured, Italian daily MF reported.

The additional capital demands would target banks which have the deposits above that level concentrated with few clients, the paper said. ($1 = 0.9084 euros)

