ECB erred in Crédit Agricole fine, EU court rules

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank was right to fine Crédit Agricole CAGR.PA for breaching rules on how certain capital items should be classified but gave inadequate reasons for its decision, Europe's second-highest court ruled on Wednesday.

"The Court finds that the applicants have not demonstrated that the ECB’s decisions were unlawful," the General Court said it said in a statement in a case brought by Crédit Agricole and several subsidiaries.

"However, the Court has annulled the contested decisions in so far as they imposed pecuniary penalties of 4,300,000 euros ($4.85 million), 300,000 euros and 200,000 euros, respectively, on the basis that inadequate reasons were given for those decisions."

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

