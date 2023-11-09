ECB Economic Bulletin: Governing Council Determined to Drive Inflation to 2% Target

Highlights

Euro Zone inflation expected to remain high.

ECB officials working to drive inflation down to 2%.

Rates to remain high with no rate cut in sight until inflation comes down to acceptable level.

ECB Holds Rates Steady

The Governing Council decided at its meeting on October 26 to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged.

Inflation Expected to Stay High

The incoming information has broadly confirmed the Governing Council’s previous assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook. Inflation is still expected to stay too high for too long, and domestic price pressures remain strong.

At the same time, inflation dropped markedly in September, including due to strong base effects, and most measures of underlying inflation have continued to ease. The past interest rate increases continue to be transmitted forcefully into financing conditions. This is increasingly dampening demand and thereby helps push down inflation.

ECB Governing Council Eyeing 2% Inflation Target

The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% medium-term target in a timely manner. Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that rates are at levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target.

Rates to Remain High Until Inflation Goals are Met

The Governing Council’s future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to ensure such a timely return. The Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction.

In any case, the Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its medium-term target and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission.

