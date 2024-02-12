ECB doesn't need to create more slack - Cipollone

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not need to create more slack in the euro zone economy to get inflation under control because demand is already weak, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said on Monday.

"With demand still weak and inflation expectations anchored, there is no need for monetary policy to generate further slack to keep inflation in check," Cipollone said in his first remarks on monetary policy since joining the ECB late last year.

"The unwinding of supply shocks creates scope for demand to recover without fuelling inflation."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

