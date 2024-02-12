News & Insights

Markets

ECB doesn't need to create more slack - Cipollone

Credit: REUTERS/BANCA D'ITALIA'S OFFICIAL WEBSIT

February 12, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not need to create more slack in the euro zone economy to get inflation under control because demand is already weak, ECB board member Piero Cipollone said on Monday.

"With demand still weak and inflation expectations anchored, there is no need for monetary policy to generate further slack to keep inflation in check," Cipollone said in his first remarks on monetary policy since joining the ECB late last year.

"The unwinding of supply shocks creates scope for demand to recover without fuelling inflation."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

((francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.