ECB does not aim to raise liquidity buffers across board -Enria

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank doesn't rule out asking some banks to beef up their liquidity buffers if necessary in the wake of recent turmoil in the sector but that is not the ECB's general objective, its chief banking supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

Banks' cash reserves have become a focus for investors since runs on deposits caused the failure of several U.S. regional banks and forced the rescue of Credit Suisse earlier this year.

Asked whether the ECB would demand that banks set aside more liquid assets as a result, Enria said this may happen in individual cases but not across the board.

"I can't rule out that in some cases we will also ask to beef up the liquidity buffers but it's not something that is an objective," Enria told a banking conference.

A raft of faster-than-expected runs on deposits is triggering a rethink among bank regulators on how to monitor banks' ability to deal with outflows.

The ECB told finance ministers last week it was weighing how it could tailor its requirements to take into account risk factors such as a bank's greater reliance on insured deposits, which are more likely to leave at times of stress.

Enria said this would chiefly happen via "qualitative recommendations" as part of the ECB's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), rather than liquidity or capital requirements.

"The core of the SREP process is qualitative recommendations to the banks," he said on Tuesday.

