ECB cuts rates paid to banks on minimum reserves

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 27, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has cut to zero the interest rate it pays to banks on their minimum reserves, seeking to reduce the amount it pays out after an unprecedented rate increase.

The ECB was previously remunerating lenders' minimum reserves at the same level as its deposit rate, which it increased to 3.75% on Thursday in a widely expected decision.

Shares in European banks .SX7P pared gains after the move to stand 0.2% higher by 1307 GMT.

"This decision will preserve the effectiveness of monetary policy by maintaining the current degree of control over the monetary policy stance," the ECB said.

"It will improve the efficiency of monetary policy by reducing the overall amount of interest that needs to be paid on reserves in order to implement the appropriate stance," the ECB added.

Arne Petimezas, a senior analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam, calculated that the decision would save the ECB some 6 billion euros a year.

"While the ECB tries to sell the move as designed to protect the singleness of monetary policy, in reality it is purely profit-driven," Petimezas said.

"The ECB is bleeding heavily on its bond portfolio (often bought at negative yields) while paying a relatively high nominal rate on banks' required and excess reserves."

The ECB requires supervised banks to hold deposits on accounts with their national central banks. Known as "minimum" or "required" reserves, these funds have been positively remunerated until now.

Average reserve requirements in the current period total 165 billion euros, according to the ECB's liquidity analysis, whereas excess liquidity totals 3.6 trillion euros.

The ECB said it plans to provide more information on the change in a 1345 GMT press release.

