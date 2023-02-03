ECB could still hike in May but end of rate rises approaching, Simkus says

February 03, 2023 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

VILNIUS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation trends are starting to turn positive so the end of European Central Bank rate hikes may be approaching, Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Šimkus said on Friday.

Still, the ECB could follow up its already promised 50 basis point increase in March with a 25 or 50 basis point hike in May, Simkus told reporters in Vilnius

Simkus, considered a moderate hawk on the 26-member Governing Council, said that a rate cut this year - as priced by some investors - was unlikely but could happen in 2024 if inflation trends change.

